Brokerages Set Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target at $101.11

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.11.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CL opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $104.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.25. The company has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,177 shares of company stock worth $4,245,835. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Free Report

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.