Brokerages Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Target Price at $240.75

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.75.

Get HEICO alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HEI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HEI

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $240.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.66, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. HEICO has a 1 year low of $155.42 and a 1 year high of $258.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.26 and its 200 day moving average is $209.74.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.24 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,126.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,126.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $9,739,890.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,741,539.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,206 shares of company stock worth $15,571,927. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $586,036,000 after acquiring an additional 311,304 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in HEICO by 61.7% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 949,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after purchasing an additional 362,625 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 23.4% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 3.0% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 200,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

(Get Free Report

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.