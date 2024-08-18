Brokerages Set Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target at C$37.19

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.19.

Get Quebecor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Quebecor

Quebecor Stock Down 0.6 %

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor stock opened at C$33.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.72. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$27.25 and a twelve month high of C$33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38.

(Get Free Report

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.