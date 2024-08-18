Brokerages Set STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Target Price at $43.13

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $41.34. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.59.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,433 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,572,000 after acquiring an additional 109,477 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 29,999 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 108,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,369,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

