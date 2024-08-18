Brokerages Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Target Price at $60.91

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.91.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the second quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.93.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

