Brokers Set Expectations for AutoCanada Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.50 to C$19.75 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.11.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$343.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.36. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$14.20 and a 12 month high of C$27.54.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Christopher Harris bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $131,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

