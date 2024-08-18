Brokers Set Expectations for Perseus Mining Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PRU)

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Perseus Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perseus Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Shares of PRU stock opened at C$2.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.96. Perseus Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.32 and a 12-month high of C$2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.00.

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

