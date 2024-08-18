Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 580 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.73% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 30,291 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NOCT opened at $49.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a market capitalization of $167.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.38.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

