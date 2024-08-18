Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Bank raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.41.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.