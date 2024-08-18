Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

