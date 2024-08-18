Brookstone Capital Management Buys 13,213 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

