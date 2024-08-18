Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 4,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 289.9% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $68.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eversource Energy

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,015 shares of company stock valued at $806,478. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.