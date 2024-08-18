Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.26 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,063 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS USEP opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.