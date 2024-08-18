Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 1.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 53,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter worth approximately $1,841,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

Shares of ZALT stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.67.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

