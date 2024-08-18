Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.48 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,993,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,642,000 after purchasing an additional 163,064 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,247.5% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 992,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after acquiring an additional 28,235 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 700,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

