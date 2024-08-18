Brookstone Capital Management Has $10.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,245 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,605,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 67,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $82.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average of $81.65.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
