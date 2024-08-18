Brookstone Capital Management Has $10.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,245 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,605,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 67,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $82.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average of $81.65.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.