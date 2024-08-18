Brookstone Capital Management Has $7.44 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.79 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.11.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.