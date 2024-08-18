Brookstone Capital Management Has $8.86 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 250,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHD stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

