Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1,311.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,639 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 121,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 74,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 19,309 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.