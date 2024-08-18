Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 26,987 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 14,354.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,987 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.49.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.