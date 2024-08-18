Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $158.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $160.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

