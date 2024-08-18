Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,356,000 after purchasing an additional 363,303 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,715,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,227,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after acquiring an additional 65,467 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $314.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.16. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $247.52 and a 52 week high of $332.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

