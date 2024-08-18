Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,683.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.2% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 48.1% during the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 42,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 33,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $79.04 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.74.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

