Brookstone Capital Management Sells 12,507 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,507 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of International Paper worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,896.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 199,687 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after buying an additional 4,960,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $1,312,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $161,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

