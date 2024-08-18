Brookstone Capital Management Sells 17,027 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,027 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,489,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,047 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 223.4% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,491,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,338 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 244.8% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 984,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,293,000 after buying an additional 699,050 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 956,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,935,000 after buying an additional 464,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 489,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after buying an additional 303,697 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $50.09 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.85.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

