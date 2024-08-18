Brookstone Capital Management Sells 26,266 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,266 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.39.

XOM stock opened at $118.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

