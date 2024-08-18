Brookstone Capital Management Sells 4,553 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,382,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,211 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 10,628.3% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,253,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,020 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,764,000 after purchasing an additional 308,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after buying an additional 182,103 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after buying an additional 95,746 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.00 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.93.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

