Brookstone Capital Management Sells 913 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 73.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $114.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $114.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

