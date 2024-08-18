Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Down 17.7% in July

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2024

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Burberry Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.5158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Burberry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.