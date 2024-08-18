Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Down 17.7% in July

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Burberry Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.5158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Articles

