Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $250.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.27.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BURL. StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burlington Stores

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL stock opened at $264.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $267.58.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.