Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$27.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAE. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC raised their target price on CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$30.60.

CAE stock opened at C$23.83 on Thursday. CAE has a 52 week low of C$22.28 and a 52 week high of C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.10.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. CAE had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.1842105 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

