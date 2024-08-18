Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Up 8.1% in July

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,134,900 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 1,974,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.2 days.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $40.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 39.43%.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.
