Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.03

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$72.03 and last traded at C$71.95, with a volume of 1359012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$70.73.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group set a C$70.00 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$67.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.34.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.301217 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$1,372,672.55. In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$1,605,285.00. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$1,372,672.55. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.