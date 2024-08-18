Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $7.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.64. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SM. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $45.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $53.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 3,772.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in SM Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 276,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 108,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

