Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $101.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CAH. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.45.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.21.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $37,393,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,502,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

