Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $119.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CAH has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.45.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $109.85 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $85.11 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.21.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.506 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 89.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

