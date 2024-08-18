Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $119.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.45.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.21. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $85.11 and a one year high of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 120,740 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 773.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 43,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

