Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $90.99 and last traded at $90.99. Approximately 30 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.01.

Cargojet Trading Down 3.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.30.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.