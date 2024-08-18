Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$176.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$173.00 to C$176.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Cargojet alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cargojet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$182.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cargojet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$159.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$159.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cargojet

Cargojet Stock Down 1.1 %

Cargojet Increases Dividend

Shares of CJT opened at C$124.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$128.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$119.84. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$143.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cargojet

In related news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. In other news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total transaction of C$1,057,623.29. Insiders sold 18,979 shares of company stock worth $2,442,315 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.