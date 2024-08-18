CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11, reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.11% and a negative net margin of 105.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.69. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

