CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.94

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $98.94 and last traded at $98.85, with a volume of 585388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.24.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAVA. Piper Sandler downgraded CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

View Our Latest Report on CAVA

CAVA Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.37 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.05.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $562,002.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,420,564 shares of company stock worth $124,690,835 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.