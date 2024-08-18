Celestia (TIA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $50.91 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Celestia has a total market cap of $735.99 million and approximately $50.91 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celestia has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.22 or 0.00008659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Celestia alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,063,561,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,063,561,643.83539 with 204,605,171.58539 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.06659625 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 214 active market(s) with $47,279,961.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celestia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celestia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.