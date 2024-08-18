Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

CLBT stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.94 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 59.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 453,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 22.3% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

