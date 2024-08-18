Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Stock Performance
Shares of CETX stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.
Cemtrex Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cemtrex
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.