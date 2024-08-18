Centrifuge Price Reaches $0.33 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $19.83 million and approximately $253,851.34 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 550,814,112 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 550,801,856 with 497,654,778 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.33000159 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $271,007.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

