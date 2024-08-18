CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.45.

NYSE:CF opened at $80.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,480,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $922,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

