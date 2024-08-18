CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $146.11

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$146.11 and traded as high as C$149.91. CGI shares last traded at C$148.93, with a volume of 157,631 shares trading hands.

GIB.A has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CGI from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC increased their price target on CGI from C$151.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CGI from C$163.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on CGI from C$166.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$165.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$143.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$146.09. The stock has a market cap of C$30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

