China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,139,600 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 4,786,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Vanke Stock Performance

China Vanke stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. China Vanke has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.29.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. The company develops residential buildings, apartments, retail properties, and commercial offices.

