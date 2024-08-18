Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$3.25

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s previous close.

CHR has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised Chorus Aviation from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.24.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$2.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.30. The stock has a market cap of C$492.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$1.99 and a 1-year high of C$3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

