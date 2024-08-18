Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at CIBC

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CHR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.65 to C$3.85 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.24.

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$2.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of C$492.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.30. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$1.99 and a 1-year high of C$3.25.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

